Buhari celebrates Iwuanyanwu at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated a business mogul, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as he celebrated his 75th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined the business community, political associates and colleagues of Iwuanyanwu in celebrating his many achievements and milestones.

He noted that the statesman had won many awards for his contributions to national development.

The statement read in part, “The President affirms that Chief Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, remains one of the strong pillars of Nigerian democracy through his seminal and material contributions to party politics, and consistent advocacy for the sanctity of votes and the rights of the poor in Nigeria.

“At 75 years, President Buhari believes the amiable politician can look back with pride at his many interventions to make life better for the poor, the vulnerable and less privileged, assuring him that he will be remembered by posterity.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant Iwuanyanwu, who is a Knight of St Christopher, more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve his people and the nation. “