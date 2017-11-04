Why women hang around me – Comedian Gordons

Ace comedian, Godwin Komone, AKA Gordons, has revealed why his wife does not check his phone.

He said he educated his wife not to check his phone as she might see what will break her heart.

Gordons made the revelation in an interview with The Sun, where he talked about how he copes with the opposite sex.

He said as an entertainer, it’s the nature of his job to have female fans as some women come to them because they are stars.

“As an entertainer, you should educate your wife, I told my wife ‘don’t ever go to my phone because you would see what will break your heart. Just trust me because I do a job that is slippery, if I am not looking for them, they are looking for me. It is the nature of the job’

‘’Number two, ‘if my phone rings, give it to me, let me answer it’.‘’

‘’We don’t go through each other’s phones. It is a line that we don’t cross. I also educated my wife that ‘whenever you see my pictures on instagram, it is nothing; this is all to make sure that there is food on the table. The only time when you will get alarmed is if you hear I am getting married to someone else.”

‘’When you see women hanging around you, it is a sign that you are doing well; women don’t hang around failure. Some of these women come to you because you are a star. But I don’t want anybody dampening my star, so I deal with them intelligently because they are fans. As an entertainer, we need fans’’