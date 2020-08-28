Buhari sacks Dokubo as Amnesty coordinator, names administrators

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Prof. Charles Dokubo as the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (retd.), as the interim administrator of the programme.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari appoints Col. Dikio (retd.) Interim Amnesty Programme administrator, disengages Prof. Dokubo as coordinator.’

Buhari had in February suspended Dokubo over fraud allegations.

His suspension then was based on the recommendation of a panel chaired by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

The statement reads partly, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (retd.) as interim administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020.