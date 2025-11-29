Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is facing mounting backlash following a series of incidents during his No Sign Of Weakness tour in the United States. What began as a highly anticipated run of shows has been overshadowed by controversy, low turnout, and cancelled dates, putting the singer’s reputation under scrutiny.

Trouble began on November 12 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, when Burna Boy halted his performance mid-show to confront a fan in the front row who was sleeping. Asking for her removal before continuing, the act sparked immediate criticism, with many online calling his behaviour disrespectful and arrogant. The fan, later identified as Chaltu Jateny, explained that she had attended the concert to escape grief after losing her daughter’s father and had spent her own money on the ticket. “I have been mentally, physically, and emotionally drained… I came to his show to put a smile on my face,” she said on X.

The controversy appeared to have tangible consequences. Reports of sparse attendance at his Houston show on November 22 highlighted a venue filled with empty seats, further fuelling criticism. During that concert, footage captured a woman sleeping peacefully while Burna Boy performed, reigniting discussions about his treatment of fans. Some online observers argued that the singer’s prior remarks, including a social media livestream where he said, “Did I tell you all to be my fans? I am only looking for fans who have money,” may have contributed to dwindling ticket sales.

As the tour progressed, show cancellations followed, with PUNCH confirming that two dates scheduled for yesterday, November 28, and December 1 had been officially scrapped. While some fans lamented the decline of the Last Last crooner’s previously sold-out runs, others said the moment called for accountability, audience respect, and a sincere attempt at making amends.

Reacting to the Colorado incident, American rapper Eminem wrote, “Yo, this is not cool.”

American streamer Ryan Garcia, discussing the Houston show with fellow streamer N3on, said, “Burna Boy’s shows have become empty as a result of his attitude. Without people, he isn’t a superstar. Life can humble anyone quickly.”

Across social media, many fans went beyond criticism and asked the singer to apologise publicly.

Instagram user @korede_lagos wrote, “He got away with it in Nigeria because everyone gets away with things here, but over there, they cherish their human dignity.”

Another fan, Truthshallsetyoufree112, wrote, “Apologise and be done with it. Instead, nah, pride.”

A user, Omo Akin, wrote, “At this point, Burna Boy should just come out and drop an apology video for this lady and his entire fans, both home and abroad. His downfall at a time when he’s selling out stadiums is not a thing of joy. Any wrong move, he may never recover from it again.”

Meanwhile, a TikToker, @Wontonamera, in her video, criticised Burna Boy’s disrespect, stating, “We need to have self-respect as Nigerians. He should have performed to an empty stadium. Thank God the people of Houston have some self-respect… He is so disrespectful whenever he performs to Nigerians.”