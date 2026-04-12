Veteran Nollywood actor and broadcaster, Patrick Doyle, has announced the death of his newborn daughter, just hours after celebrating her birth with his new wife, Funmilayo Doyle.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Doyle revealed that the baby, named Omayinuwa Mayen Harriet Doyle, passed away barely a day after she was born.

“Omayinuwa visited us briefly at about 10:40 am on Friday, 10th of April, and returned to heaven on Saturday, 11th of April, at about 4:15 pm. Her stay was short, but it brought great joy with it. We would have wished for a longer stay, but alas, heaven thought otherwise,” he wrote.

He added, “This much we know, though, God still rules in the affairs of men. Our faith in the goodness of God remains resolute regardless. Sibe’ sibe’ Oluwa n’be’. It is well with our soul.”

Earlier, the actor had announced the birth of the child, expressing gratitude to God over what he described as “the precious addition” to his family.

Fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to express sadness over the development, offering condolences and prayers to the family during this difficult time.

Doyle was previously married to Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle.

Their union, which began in 2004 and produced children, ended in divorce, a development she publicly confirmed in 2023 during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on his show WithChude.