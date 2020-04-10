Chadian Army kills 1,000 Boko Haram jihadists

…Deby tells Nigeria to take over liberated areas

Chad says it has killed 1,000 jihadists in an operation in the Lake Chad area against the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

Army spokesman Col Azem Agouna said 52 Chadian soldiers were killed during the campaign.

The unprecedented eight-day campaign, styled Operation Anger of Bohoma, took the Chadian forces inside Nigeria and Niger.

The campaign also saw Deby relocating to Baga Sola to coordinate the battle.

The terrorists lost tonnes of weapons to the merciless Chadian troops.

However, Chad lost 52 soldiers, with 183 wounded.

Deby, before leaving for Ndjamena on Thursday told a meeting with his military officials in the Lac Province that the Chadian troops within Nigeria and Niger will leave in about two weeks.

He has told the Nigerian and Nigerien authorities to be ready to take over the defence of the liberated areas from 24 April.

Déby said no Chadian soldier will any longer take part in a military operation outside of Chad.

“We are able to defend the integrity of our territory,” Idriss Déby said.

“We fought alone in Lake Chad, without the support of the countries supposed to help us,” he added.

However, on Monday Deby acknowledged that Nigeria, Sudan and Rwanda offered large equipment support.