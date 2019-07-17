Classmates seek capture of Funke Olakunrin’s killers

The classmates of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, who was shot dead Friday by yet to be identified assailants, have called on the government to fish out the killers of the daughter of the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Reacting to the news of the death of their classmate, members of the 1973/77 Set of Olivet Baptist High School, Olivet Heights, Oyo, condemned the dastardly murder of Mrs. Olakunrin and called on the Federal Government to restore confidence in the citizenry by promptly apprehending her killers, prosecuting them and putting an end to the rising spate of unchecked killings and kidnap of innocent citizens.

According to a statement, jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the Olivet 73/77 Set Association, Mr. Tunde Sunmonu and Elder Iyimide Akinbohun, respectively, the only thing which the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration can do to restore confidence in the generality of Nigerians is to rise to the occasion of checking insecurity in the country.

“The news of the brutal killing of our dear classmate, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (Nee Fasoranti), came to us as a rude shock,” the statement says. “It is painful, terribly devastating and saddening. This is one dastardly act too many by the enemies of humanity, as well as the progress and the very existence of Nigeria.

“As the daughter of Afenifere leader, Papa (Chief) Reverend Reuben Fasoranti, our beloved principal at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, and, by extension, our father, Funke was more than a classmate to us; she was our veritable sister.

“We hereby call on the Federal Government, the Ondo State Government and the entire security agencies to fish out the killers of our classmate, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

“Speaking for the generality of Nigerians, we, the members of the 1973/77 Set of Olivet Baptist High School, Olivet Heights, Oyo, call on Mr. President to urgently take steps to restore confidence in the citizenry by promptly apprehending the killers of Mrs. Olakunrin, prosecuting them and putting an end to the rising spate of unchecked killings and kidnap of innocent citizens.”

The Set Association commiserated with the family of Papa Fasoranti, the husband and children of their departed classmate and the entire Afenifere family on the unfortunate incident.