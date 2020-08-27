COVID-19 cases in Nigeria peak at 53,021

Nigeria now has 53,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Wednesday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 40,281 patients have now been discharged, with 1,010 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Wednesday night with 60 cases, with FCT State following with 33 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Kaduna-26

Rivers-18

Lagos-17

Enugu-9

Kwara-9

Ondo-9

Nasarawa-6

Gombe-5

Anambra-5

Delta-4

Abia-4

Imo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Oyo-2

Osun-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1