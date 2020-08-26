COVID-19 cases reach 52,800 in Nigeria

August 26, 2020 0

Nigeria now has 52,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 252 new cases recorded on Tuesday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 39,964 patients have now been discharged, with 1007 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 50 cases, with Enugu State following with 35 cases, and Rivers State with 27 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Lagos-26 FCT-18 Kaduna-18 Ekiti-10 Kano-10 Taraba-9 Anambra-8 Edo-8 Oyo-8 Delta-7 Ogun-6 Abia-5 Bayelsa-5 Ebonyi-1 Osun-1

