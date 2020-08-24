COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria surpass 1,000 as new infections drop

Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths surpass the 1,000 mark on Sunday, with the rate of infections nose-diving.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, Coronavirus deaths in Nigeria stood at 1,002.

A total of 332 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, with Lagos getting 130 new cases.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stand at 52,227, with 38,945 survivors discharged.

Lagos, which set a new record on Saturday with 404 cases, recorded 130 new infections today, representing a sharp drop.

Also, the national infection rate dropped on Sunday to 332 from the 601 cases it recorded on Saturday.

The 322 new cases were reported from 18 states.

See figures below

Lagos-130

Bauchi-36

FCT-25

Edo-17

Bayelsa-14

Ogun-14

Oyo-14

Anambra-13

Kaduna-12

Ondo-11

Abia-10

Osun-6

Plateau-5

Kwara-5

Kano-4

Ebonyi-3

Sokoto-2

Borno-1

52,227 confirmed

38,945 discharged

1002 deaths