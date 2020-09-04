COVID-19: FG sets nationwide curfew from midnight to 4am

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reviewed the nationwide curfew earlier put at 10 pm to 4 am to restrict movement in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, announced that the nationwide curfew is now from 12am to 4am.

He made the announcement during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

Aliyu said, “I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”

This makes it the second time the PTF reviewed the curfew following the lifting of the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.

The PTF had on May 4, 2020, imposed a nationwide curfew from 6 pm to 8 am.

It later reviewed the timing to between 10 pm and 4 am on June 1, 2020. – The News.