COVID-19: Masari orders Daura lockdown after three test positive

Governor of Katsina, Bello Masari, has ordered a total lockdown in Daura Local Government Area after three new cases of coronavirus were recorded.

The governor made the announcement in a series of tweets on Friday.

He tweeted, “Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the 3 are the deceased Doctor’s wife and his 2 children,” he tweeted.

“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.

“However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.”

President Muhammadu Buhari hails from Daura LGA in Katsina State.