Lagos discharges seven coronavirus patients

Lagos State has discharged seven new patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He noted that a total of 49 people have recovered and discharged in the state.

In Lagos, 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded as of 09.31pm on Thursday.

He said, “I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, seven more patients – three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID-19.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the #COVID-19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.

“While we celebrate our successes, let us note that social distancing is important and non-negotiable in the war against COVID-19.

“Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts.”