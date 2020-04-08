COVID-19: NCDC commends Enugu govt efforts

National officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have expressed satisfaction with the proactive safety measures deployed by the Enugu State Government, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The officials, who have been in Enugu State in the last one week, in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, expressed the position, on Tuesday, after an interactive session with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the leader of the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, at the Government House, Enugu.

The state government’s proactive measures, according to the NCDC team, led by Tajudeen Arowolo, include activation of three Isolation centres in Enugu and Nsukka, the ongoing massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of Colliery Hospital Enugu, to be dedicated as an Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre, the closure of all educational institutions, markets, land boundaries, etc, to achieve the social distancing protocol as well as the decontamination and fumigation of the state.

The NCDC team commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the tremendous support he is giving to the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response team to effectively discharge their duties, pointing out that “they are in high spirit”. The officials added that what they met on ground when they arrived Enugu was also commendable.

The team promised to make recommendations to its National body on how to further support the State response team in the discharge of her duties.

Other members of the NCDC team are Prof. Kabir Sabittu, Deacon Chinenye Nwaekpe, Amedu Michael Onoja and Dr. Adeke Azuka.