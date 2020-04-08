COVID-19: Senate President, House Speaker fault Buhari’s social programmes

The leadership of the National Assembly yesterday faulted the implementation of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme and called for an enabling legislation in line with global best practices. Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila made their reservations about the scheme at a meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq and top officials of the ministry.

Lawan and Gbajabiamila said the Social Investment Programme needed a reform to make it more efficient and effective.

The meeting, convened by the leadership of the National Assembly against the backdrop of the ongoing Federal Government intervention initiatives, was aimed at assuaging the plight of the vulnerable Nigerians against COVID-19. Lawan said the poorest of the poor had not been sufficiently captured by the programme. He said the conditions and guidelines for the intervention programmes were too stringent for the most vulnerable Nigerians, the targeted beneficiaries.

In her response, the minister said the SIP was moved to her ministry for “sustainability and institutionalisation.”