COVID-19 Task Force denies N500k daily allowance

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic has debunked reports that its members receive N500,000 daily allowance.

Minister or Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while responding to a question on the issue said those behind the report wanted to distract the government from containing and combating the virus.

“As soon as I got that information, I consulted with my colleagues here and I asked them whether I am not a member of the taskforce and I asked them if they had received their own and they said no.

“But you see, what bothers me is that since about 2 o’clock this afternoon, I have been receiving text messages to send money to people that they were broke, that they had no money and I begin to wonder why today, apparently they are acting on this fake news that we receive half a million naira everyday.

“The truth of the matter is that no member of the committee has received one penny either for sitting or sleeping allowance, not even when we went to Lagos yesterday (Tuesday).

“This fake news is aimed at one thing, to distract the government from the more serious problem and task containing and combating this virus.

“I want to say loud and clear that no member of the committee receives a penny as sitting allowance. Everybody is sacrificing his time, energy and even sometimes his resources.”