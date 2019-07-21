COZA: Police invite Bisola, Timi Dakolo as probe begins

…as Aisha Buhari warns against intimidation

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that its operatives on Saturday, served official invitation letters on popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo.

The invitation according to the police is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly-publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA) and others.

The Police in a statement by DCP Frank Mba Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarters Abuja said the Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu appealed for calm, and reassured Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch would remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.

It further said that : “It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.’

And that ‘members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.’

Popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo had said that they were being intimidated as Policemen stormed their home in Lagos today.

Timi on his instagram handle wrote that he will fight for his wife and his children saying: ‘I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep .I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes.’

“Our lawyers had told us to get ready for this letter. We have long been ready for this type of institutionalized intimidation and dirtiness. Investigating officials have frustrated as a result of underhand delay? Dirty bloggers are fabricating things that cover the truth , going to the IG’s people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja?

Bisola, mother of three, had made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist on YNaija channel of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.

The viral video report has set social media and other online platforms on fire, evoking shock, backlash and criticism from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.

Also in his reaction, the embattled preacher posted a statement on his IG page @biodunfatoyinbo denying the allegation, adding that he had never rape a woman all his life.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has warned the Inspector General of Police against intimidating Busola Dakolo and her husband, Timi over the rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.

On her Twitter account, Aisha called the attention of the Inspector General of Police to a story titled: Policemen storm Busola Dakolo’s residence.

And on top she left no doubt where she stands with the array of hashtags:

“ATTENTION : INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE #SayNoToRape #JusticeForRapeVictims #SayNoToIntimidation,” she tweeted.