Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced the production of diesel and aviation fuel.

However, the refinery has yet to produce Petroleum Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

The Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, had late on Friday confirmed the commencement of operations to our correspondent.

In a statement in the early hours of Saturday, the Dangote Group clarified that it has “commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel.”

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, “elatedly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and encouragement, towards the actualisation of this project.”

He was said to have also thanked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Nigerians for their support and belief in what he called the historic project.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true. This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to details.

“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects. This is a game changer for our country,” Dangote was quoted as having said.

Similarly, he appreciated the group’s bankers and financiers, both local and offshore; while thanking the Government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the host communities and their traditional leaders.

The statement posted on the Dangote Group X handle added that the Dangote Refinery “can load 2,900 trucks a day at its truck-loading gantries.

“The products from the Refinery will conform to Euro V specifications. The refinery design complies with the World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms, and DPR emission/effluent norms.”

It was earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was set to start producing Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, and JetA1 or aviation fuel, in January 2024, while the production of petrol was being delayed by the supply of crude oil in instalments.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is a 650,000 barrels per day crude oil refinery located in Dangote Industries Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with the capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, covers an area of approximately 2,635 hectares and is located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

So far, the facility has received six shipments of one million barrels each of crude oil.

Nigerians are hopeful that the refinery will bring about a reduction in the price of petroleum products.