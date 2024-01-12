President Bola Tinubu on Friday, approved the appointment of 11 new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he signed on Friday titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new leadership in arts, culture and creative economy sector.’

They include Tola Akerele, Director-General of the National Theatre; Shaibu Husseini, Director-General, National Films and Censors Board; Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Aisha Augie, Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture and Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, Chief Conservator, National War Museum; Ahmed Sodangi, Director-General, National Gallery of Art.

Others are Chaliya Shagaya, Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies; Khaltume Gana, Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria; Otunba Ajiboye, Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation and Ramatu Mohammed, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

According to Ngelale, the President mandated the appointees to “discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.”

The 11 are President Tinubu’s third set of appointees this week.

On Thursday, the President appointed new members to the board and management of the National Hajj Commission and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission.