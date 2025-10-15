The Department of State Services has announced the arrest of two dismissed officers, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, accused of impersonating the Service to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DSS confirmed that both individuals, earlier declared wanted in separate public warnings, have been apprehended and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“The Department of State Services recently issued disclaimers on two dismissed personnel of the Service, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin. These individuals were alleged to be cloaking under the Service to engage in fraudulent activities. The public is hereby notified that these culprits have been apprehended and will face prosecution in accordance with the law,” the Service said.

The development follows a series of alerts by the DSS warning Nigerians against dealing with the former officers dismissed for misconduct but still parading themselves as active operatives.

Just days earlier, on October 13, the Service had raised the alarm over the activities of Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, accusing him of using the DSS name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Similarly, on October 8, a separate statement was issued concerning Barry Donald, another dismissed officer alleged to be impersonating the agency for fraudulent purposes.

The DSS said it remains committed to protecting Nigerians from impostors and maintaining public trust in the Service. It also revealed plans to publish the names of other previously dismissed personnel to prevent citizens from falling victim to similar schemes.

“The Service has further resolved to publish the names of other personnel, who were dismissed in the past, to prevent citizens from falling victim of possible criminal intent of any of these individuals,” the statement added.

The DSS urged members of the public to verify all official engagements through its verified communication channels and to report any suspicious activities involving persons claiming to represent the Service.