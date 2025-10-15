The Senate has moved to fast-track the reconstruction of the Anyigba–Dekina–Shintaku Road in Kogi East, resolving to include the project in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund and ensure its re-award under the 2026 national budget.

The resolution followed separate motions sponsored by Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), who described the road as a critical federal link connecting communities in Kogi East with Lokoja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the Southeast and South-South regions.

Senator Jibrin lamented the deplorable condition of the road, noting that a journey that took 40 minutes in the 1980s now lasts over four hours, forcing motorists to use the longer Lokoja–Ajaokuta–Anyigba route, with serious economic and social implications.

He recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, on January 26, 2022, approved the reconstruction of the road and awarded the contract to Tech Engineering Company Nigeria Limited.

The project, however, was revoked due to poor performance and has yet to be re-awarded.

“The Anyigba–Dekina–Shintaku corridor is not only vital for road transport but also key to reviving waterway activities between Lokoja and Shintaku, which can create jobs and boost local commerce,” Jibrin said.

He urged the Federal Government to leverage special funding mechanisms such as Sukuk bonds, which have successfully financed other strategic road projects across the country, to ensure timely completion.

He also suggested establishing tollgates at both ends of the road to generate maintenance revenue after reconstruction.

Supporting the motion, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North) described the proposal as “timely and national in scope,” while Senator Abba Moro (Benue South) called for similar interventions for other abandoned roads, including the Otukpo–Adoka Roundabout Road.

After deliberations, the Senate resolved to urge the Federal Ministry of Works to re-award and prioritize the completion of the Anyigba–Dekina–Shintaku Road under a special-purpose funding arrangement; capture the project in the 2026 Appropriation Bill; and integrate water transport and tolling infrastructure for sustainability.

The Senate Chief Whip, who also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, proposed that the project be captured under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, a recommendation that received unanimous approval.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Senator Jibrin for his “dedication to true representation,” noting that the motion reflects the legislature’s commitment to infrastructure renewal, regional integration, and economic growth.

“This is how legislators should serve — by addressing the real needs of their people. Your constituents will be proud of you,” Akpabio said.