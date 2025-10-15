Nearly half of Conservative Party members do not want Kemi Badenoch to lead the party into the next general election, according to a new YouGov poll highlighting deep divisions among Tories.

The survey shows 50 per cent of respondents believe Badenoch should step down before the 2029 vote, reflecting growing unease over her leadership as the Conservatives struggle to recover from their 2024 electoral defeat.

Badenoch, 45, became the first Black woman to lead a major UK political party in November 2024, following the Conservatives’ collapse to just 121 seats.

Her leadership has been marred by internal rifts, poor polling, and criticism of her right-wing positions on immigration and culture issues.

The poll also ranks former immigration minister Robert Jenrick as the preferred alternative, with 22 per cent support among members.

Many respondents also expressed interest in closer ties with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, underscoring a potential ideological shift on the right.

Born in London to Nigerian parents and raised partly in Lagos, Badenoch has faced criticism for comments about Nigeria, saying she grew up in fear and insecurity due to corruption and instability.

Her remarks and her insistence that she no longer identifies as Nigerian have drawn condemnation from Nigerian officials and diaspora communities.

Despite backlash, Badenoch has defended her statements, saying her experiences in Nigeria shaped her conservative views on discipline, hard work, and opportunity.

However, her detractors within the party argue that she lacks the unifying vision needed to rebuild trust after years of political turbulence.

The poll results come amid speculation of a possible leadership challenge, with some Tory insiders warning that Badenoch’s hold on power is weakening.

Her office declined to comment, though allies described the findings as unrepresentative and said she remains focused on rebuilding the party’s fortunes.