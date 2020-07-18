Edo 2020: 35 political parties collapse structures for Obaseki

A coalition of 35 political parties in Edo State have collapsed their structures in support of the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election.

Leader of the coalition, Hon. Collins Dare Oreruan, who addressed a press conference in Benin City on Friday, said the group is made up of 35 registered political parties and the recently deregistered political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but still have their structures intact.

He said the parties would mobilise their members and supporters to massively support Governor Obaseki to ensure continuity of his developmental strides.

According to him, “We have resolved to advise our individual governorship candidates to withdraw and join hands with Governor Obaseki to build on the growth, developmental legacies achieved in his first term in office.

“We shall synergise with PDP to mobilise the voters at the grassroots on the reasons why Governor Godwin Obaseki should be returned.

“The governor’s legacies include positive economic development, industrial revolution, workers’ welfare, security architecture, comprehensive and qualitative educational programmes, development of agricultural value chains, friendly taxes, levies and rates, regime amongst others.”

Oreruan added that the governorship election in Edo State is not about religious titles but about the development of the state.

“Our grassroots campaigns shall be issues-based, highlighting the visible projects and programmes of Governor Obaseki, which are devoid of lies, false propaganda, insults and character assassination,” he assured.