Edo guber: PDP to unleash people’s power against federal might – Campaign Council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to leverage the support of Edo electorate in winning the September 19 governorship election in Edo State against any federal might that may be employed by the opposition party.

The Edo PDP Campaign Council made the declaration in press briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, adding that following the influx of people into the party from other parties, it was confident of victory on the day of election.

Speaking on behalf of the publicity sub-committee, Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman, Committee, Edo Governorship Election 2020, dispelled allegations that Obaseki paid N15b to the PDP to procure the governorship ticket of the party.

“If the APC is thinking of Federal might, we are thinking of peoples might. Go and check what has been happening in Edo State very clearly; the people have been moving in droves in their thousands from the APC to the PDP in all wards of the state.

“We have the people firmly and properly in our support and we are confident of the fact that leveraging our direct contacts with the people, our confidence in the people that they will do the needful to get out of the clutches of the failed reign of the APC from Adams Oshiomole to the day when the governor defected to the PDP.

“I do not know from which of the resources we would have expected Obaseki to have drawn N15b to give to whom. There is no iota of truth in that allegation; it’s a phantom charge and it is part of the known propaganda and lies that that party parades all the time.”