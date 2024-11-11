Ahead of his swearing in on Tuesday, Edo State governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday made his first appointment, naming Mr Fred Odianosen Itua as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The new appointee, a cerebral journalist with The Sun newspaper, will head Okpebholo’s media team.

Itua, who was the Director of Communications at The Sun Media Foundation, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

He has a master’s in Media Arts from the University of Abuja, and is currently in the final stages of his Ph.D. thesis in Development Communication at the Veritas University, Abuja.

The new CPS is an accomplished writer, journalist as well as a media and communications consultant with over 13 years of experience.

Fred is recognised for expertise in covering diverse and critical issues, from humanitarian crises to national governance.

Anchoring “Inside The Red Chamber”, an online television programme with The Sun, and co-hosting the radio show Bottom Line, Itua brings a dynamic presence and a well-rounded understanding of media to every role.

Known for his strategic and resourceful approach, Itua excels in crafting compelling narratives and breaking down complex topics for wider audiences.

With extensive experience covering the National Assembly, migration issues, health, anti-corruption, and environmental concerns, Fred possesses deep insight into national and international affairs.

With a strong foundation in public relations and communication strategy, Itua effectively builds and maintains relationships across government, media, and public spheres.

Itua demonstrates resilience, diligence, and professionalism in fast-paced environments, making him adept at both live and pre-recorded broadcasting, news writing, and editorial roles.

Skilled in content development, social media management, and comprehensive media strategies, Itua is committed to delivering accurate, high-impact journalism.

His commitment to ongoing learning and cross-cultural collaboration makes him a highly adaptable team player, ready to lead and innovate within multicultural contexts.