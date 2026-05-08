Instagram has officially ended support for end-to-end encrypted direct messages from Friday.

The development was disclosed in an update published on Instagram’s Help page, where the platform informed users that encrypted messaging would no longer be available on the app.

“End-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram will no longer be supported after 8 May 2026,” the notice stated.

The platform added that users with chats affected by the change would receive instructions on how to download messages or media they wish to keep.

“If you have chats that are affected by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages that you may want to keep,” Instagram explained.

The company also noted that some users may need to update their app before accessing the download feature.

End-to-end encryption is a privacy feature designed to ensure that only the sender and recipient can read messages or listen to calls, preventing third parties, including the platform owner, from accessing conversations.

Explaining how the system worked, Instagram said encrypted chats relied on special security keys stored on users’ devices.

“When you send a message in an end-to-end encrypted chat, your device locks the message as it’s sending. This message can only be unlocked by a device that owns one of the special keys for that chat,” the company stated.

It added that the same protection applied to voice and video calls.

“No one can read your messages or hear your calls except the people who have these special keys – not even Meta. We couldn’t even if we wanted to,” the statement read.

However, the company clarified that users could still choose to share encrypted content through reporting features or by forwarding messages outside the chat.

The announcement has triggered discussions online over digital privacy and data security, especially as social media platforms continue to adjust messaging and moderation policies.

Meta Platforms, Instagram’s parent company, did not immediately provide further details on the reason for discontinuing the feature.