A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ward, local government, and state congresses held in the state.

A faction of the PDP had conducted congresses two weeks ago to elect new party leaders at various levels. However, the court has now voided those elections.

In suit no. FHC/AI/CS/183/2024, filed by Nnenna Lynda Udeh and 12 others, the applicants requested that the court nullify the congresses on the grounds of unconstitutionality.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Hilary Oshomah declared that “the purported congresses were void, unconstitutional, and of no effect.”

Additionally, the court restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the second defendant in the suit, from recognizing any of the officers elected through the nullified congresses.