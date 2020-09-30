Edo voters, not individuals are godfathers to Obaseki – Oba of Benin tells PDP

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday evening, admonished the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to allow unscrupulous members of the party play the role of hidden godfathers to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Oba made the plea when the PDP governors led by its chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, visited to thank him on the role he played to ensure a peacecful governorship election in Edo State.

Others in the entourage were the National Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the Edo State election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, South-South National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih and host Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The Oba enjioned the governors to ensure they act what they have been preaching about the ills of godfatherism, just as he advised Governor Obaseki to ensure he acts as governor of the whole of Edo State.

“I remember I said in one of my comments that I don’t like this idea of godfatherism, that it is becoming too much. I want to on this occasion plead with the PDP that you also as you have always been talking about the concept of godfatherism, you will uphold it and don’t let unscrupulous members of you party try to now come out and start to use your party by proxy or remote control to control our governor and end up being the hidden godfathers, we don’t want hidden godfathers,” he said.

The Benin monarch thanked the ancestors and God for hearing his prayers and for ensuring that peace reigned during the election.

Earlier, Governor Wike had said they were in the palace to fulfil the promise they made that they would return to thank the Oba if their candidate wins.

Governor Obaseki promised to abide by the advice of the monarch.

“I want to assure you that as the governor of Edo State I have heard your admonishments. I want to promise that I will rededicate myself in my next tenure to the full service of Edo State and the people of Edo State. We will always rely on your wise counsel, we will always rely on you to pray for us and ensure that we get the required peace so that we can do all the good things that God desires of us to do for our people,” he said.