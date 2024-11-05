The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen, has invited two more players of Lobi Stars football club, Suur Kumaga and Ossy Martins to the Home-Based Super Eagles’ camp.

The Super Eagles Team B players are presently preparing for the 2025 CHAN qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana in December.

Eguavoen who demanded the two players should be released immediately to join their teammates Stanley Oganbor and Ifeanyi Assurance, earlier commended his former international teammate, Daniel Amokachi on Lobi Stars’ performance, saying, “You have a good team, and all you need to do is to be focused.”

He, therefore, requested the release of the duo of Kumaga and Martins to the Home-based Super Eagles’ camp immediately.

Amokachi, however, asked for the players to return with the team to Makurdi, before travelling to Abuja to join the national team camping.

Ossy Martins, has scored five goals for Lobi Stars this season and has been in sparkling form while Suur Kumaga, a utility player, remains one of the club’s most impactful players.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars Chairman, Dr Philip Nongu, welcomed the invitation of the two players to the national team, describing it as a good development.

Nongu appealed to the teeming supporters of the club to keep praying for the team.

On his part, Amokachi, popularly called the “Bull” by his admirers, said it was a good thing to have his star players in the national team camp.