Nigeria’s sprint sensation, Favour Ofili, has been awarded $5,000 in compensation for the disappointment and emotional distress she experienced due to the failure of the Athletics Federation (AFN) officials to register her for 100 meters event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This was contained in the published report of the Investigative Committee that was set up by the immediate past Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, on the negative exposures regarding Nigeria at the Paris Olympics.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, approved the publication of the report which was submitted to Senator Enoh on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in the presence of the former ministry’s permanent secretary, Mrs. Atinuke Watti.

Although Senator Enoh had initially scheduled the public release of the report for Friday, October 25, 2024, it was postponed due to his reassignment to another ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Upon assuming office last week, after a formal handover from Senator Enoh, Dikko approved the release of the report following a request from the Committee Chairman, Dr. Mumini Alao.

The report, reviewed by our correspondent, revealed that Mrs. Rita Mosindi, Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), was negligent in her duty to communicate Favour Ofili’s event status to the defunct sports ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee. The committee recommended that she face appropriate sanctions.

Additionally, the report criticized AFN Technical Director, Mr. Samuel Onikeku, for showing poor judgment in failing to act on information regarding Ofili’s non-registration, and it called for sanctions against him by the AFN.

The committee also encouraged Ofili to reflect on her attitude and improve her relationships with fellow athletes and officials.

“The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) by vicarious implication should pay the athlete, Favour Ofili, a symbolic compensation of N8million Naira only (about $5,000 US Dollars) for the disappointment and depression that she suffered on account of her omission from the women’s 100 meters event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the report said.

In the same vein, Ese Ukpeseraye was told to write a formal apology to the Nigeria Cycling Federation for the embarrassment she caused the federation on account of the unauthorised post she made on X about the bicycle she used for the cycling track event.