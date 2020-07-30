Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has enjoined Muslims and indeed all Nigerians, to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, to rejuvenate their faith in God and pray fervently for the peace, unity, security and progress of the nation, especially as the country battles the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his Sallah Message, Gov. Ugwuanyi felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful, and wished them the blessings and guidance of Allah.

The governor urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

While wishing all Nigerians a peaceful and healthy celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi advised them to stay safe and adhere strictly to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.