Ekiti AG, other cabinet members test positive for coronavirus

The Ekiti State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda and some unnamed members of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s cabinet, have tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic disease.

This came few days after Fayemi had announced his COVID-19 positive status on his Twitter handle.

Fapohunda announced this yesterday via his official twitter handle @agwalefapohunda, noted that he had commenced the mandatory isolation for adequate treatment while the Solicitor General of the State had been directed to take charge of all legal matters in the state.

“The result of my second COVID-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State,” he tweeted.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, confirmed during the COVID-19 Task Force press briefing that the attorney general and some unnamed members of the cabinet had tested positive for the virus.

Yaya-Kolade stated that it is against the medical ethics to disclose the identity of COVID-19 patients although “those who tested positive have the liberty to announce it on their own.”

She added that the state governor was doing fine and in good spirit and called on the people to adhere to all laid down guidelines and protocols in order to checkmate the spread of the virus in the state.

“ As you are aware that the Commissioner for Justice has announced his status on Twitter and I can tell you that there are other members of the cabinet that are also positive but I must say that they are at liberty to disclose or keep to themselves for the obvious reasons,” the commissioner said.

Yaya-Kolade disclosed that the state has 67 active cases and said that “all our patients are doing fine including the governor. They are responding to treatment and we have no problem with them.”

On his part, the Coordinator of the State COVID-19 Task Force, Professor Bolaji Aluko, said that no fewer than 160 face mask defaulters were arrested last week when the full enforcement commenced in the state.

Aluko insisted that the government would continue the strict enforcement of the use of face mask to safeguard the lives of people in the state. – Thisday.