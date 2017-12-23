El Clàsico: Barcelona hammer Real Madrid 3-0

Barcelona has a fourteen point lead over Real Madrid after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clásico.

The first was a close encounter, however, in the second half Barca stepped up.

Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona, slotting in from close range after a fine assist from Sergi Roberto.

Defender Dani Carvajal saw red for a deliberate handball and Messi duly doubled his side’s advantage from the penalty spot.

Despite having ten men Real pushed hard to get back into the match and had efforts from Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos well saved by keeper ter Stegen.

The tie was wrapped up in the 91st minute when substitute Alex Vidal grabbed a third for the Blaugrana. – Bein Sports.