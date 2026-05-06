Prominent activist, Aisha Yesufu, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

She has also declared her intention to contest for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Yesufu disclosed this in a statement posted on her X handle on Wednesday, saying her decision followed what she described as a deeper understanding of “the future of the nation” and her continued alignment with the political direction of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“The next couple of days will define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as I follow the leadership of HE Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works,” she wrote.

She said her initial decision to support Obi led her to join the ADC, adding that her move to the NDC was part of a continued commitment to that support.

“When I give my word, I keep it. My decision to support HE Peter Obi first led me to the ADC. To continue to honour the promise I am joining the NDC,” she added.

Yesufu further stated that she would not only be joining the NDC but also contesting for the FCT senatorial seat under the party.

“This time I am joining the NDC not just as a member but as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat,” she wrote.

She also said she had concluded her obligations with the ADC and ensured what she described as a “clean transition,” while expressing appreciation to members of the party.

“I was fortunate to work with great and amazing people whose goal was a better country. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as sub-committee chair, deputy committee chair, and secretary at various levels,” she said.

She added that the experience was “invaluable” and thanked colleagues for their support and cooperation.

The defection comes amid ongoing realignment in Nigeria’s opposition politics, with Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joining the NDC on Sunday, triggering a wave of movements from the ADC.