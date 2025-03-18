Max Air has received approval from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to resume its domestic flight operations following the successful completion of a safety and economic audit.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the Director-General, Chris Najomo.

The Director-General of NCAA granted the approval after the airline met all necessary regulatory requirements. The decision takes effect from midnight on March 17, 2025.

Max Air had voluntarily suspended its domestic operations for 90 days after experiencing a series of flight incidents.

During the suspension, the NCAA conducted a thorough evaluation of the airline’s safety procedures, personnel, and aircraft, ensuring compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023. The audit was carried out from February 26 to 28, 2025.

Following the audit, the NCAA confirmed Max Air’s ability to maintain safe flight operations.

However, the regulatory body emphasized that it would continue monitoring the airline through an enhanced surveillance program to ensure ongoing compliance with safety standards.

“The NCAA remains committed to ensuring that all airlines adhere to the highest safety standards for the continued well-being of the aviation industry,” Najomo said.