Enugu govt, community ban Akatakpa masquerades

The activities of Masquerades in Ogbodu-Aba, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, popularly known as “Akatakpa” have been unanimously banned with immediate effect, following a meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the traditional ruler and other stakeholders of the community, at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday.

The meeting which was convened at the instance of Gov. Ugwuanyi, was aimed at resolving all lingering issues in the community since the election of the traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Peter Ejeh, in 2008.

Announcing the outcome of the meeting, the Permanent Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer to the Governor, Barr. Emma Ugwu, stated that “all warring factions in Ogbodu-Aba community have agreed to work together, withdraw all court matters and support their traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Peter Ejeh, in the spirit of peace and reconciliation, after eleven (11) years of misunderstanding”.

Barr. Ugwu added that after “the activities of ‘Akatakpa’ masquerades in Ogbodu-Aba were reviewed at the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that the masquerades be banned in the community with immediate effect”.