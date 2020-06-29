Enugu govt wants task force to check indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Enugu State government has warned communities to desit from the habit of allowing residents to dump refuse indiscriminately in the state, especially in the metropolis.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, made this call in Enugu, adding that communities should constitute task force that will check the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state.

Nnaji made the appeal on Sunday while responding to a recent wash-out in two locations of a link road in Enugu.

“We are commending the Umuchigbo community for their swift reaction in setting up a task force to monitor those that engage in dumping of refuse in drains and other unauthorised locations and bring offenders to book.

“The ministry encourages Emene Community and other communities to set up the same task force to protect and avert indiscriminate blockage of drains with refuse,’’ he said in statement.

The commissioner said that the wash-out on the link road was caused by the residents’ attitude of indiscriminately dumping of refuse in the drains.

Nnaji, however, thanked the residents and communities for supporting government’s effort at providing sustainable infrastructure in the state.

He said that the link road was currently safe for both motorists and pedestrians and enjoined the residents to go about their normal business.

Nnaji said that there were currently huge refuse dump in Abakpa Nike-Umuchigbo-Harmony Estate-Adoration Pilgrimage Centre-Emene link road drainages.

He said that the ministry had taken note of the forest vegetation, provided adequately for the hydraulic structures, and had mobilised contractors back to site for immediate remediation work. – NAN.