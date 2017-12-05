Enugu State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (5th right); his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe (4th right); briefing newsmen with other labour leaders after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state announced 13th month salary as Christmas bonus for all workers in the state during the Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday