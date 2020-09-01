FCT doctors begin strike today over COVID-19 allowance

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration chapter, will today (Tuesday) embark on strike over non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances.

The strike which was also premised on the non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion, amongst other issues, was sequel to the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum given to the FCTA over the issues in the communiqué submitted to the administration dated August 14, 2020. The strike decision was contained in a fresh communiqué issued on Monday at the end of its emergency meeting held both physically virtually in Abuja.

The communiqué was co-signed by the chairman of ARD-FCTA, Dr Roland Aigbovo and General Secretary, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim.

The ARD-FCTA said the strike would only be called off when their demands were met.

The communiqué reads in part, “Due to the insensitivity displayed by the Office of the Permanent Secretary, FCT, and widespread agitations among our members in the various FCT hospitals and isolation/treatment centres, we regret to notify the administration and by extension the general public that the association would embark on an indefinite strike action with effect from 8am, 1st September 2020 until the payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance is received and the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise implemented.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the general public needing healthcare delivery during this period.

“We implore the FCT Administration to also look into the other myriads of problems raised in our earlier communication to the administration dated 14th August, 2020 with a view to resolving all pending issues so as to maintain industrial harmony.”