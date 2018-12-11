Fed Govt unveils e-learning portal for civil servants

The Federal Government has unveiled a Public Service Learning Management System to cater to the educational needs of an estimated 10 million civil servants across the federation.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, said the new platform would assist the Federal Government in the provision of capacity building, examination, data management and other services to the Nigerian public service.

She stated this in Abuja on Monday during the inauguration of the PSLMS, held at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria.

Oyo-Ita said the new platform would also help to generate revenue for the government, reduce the cost of training for civil servants, increase efficiency of the public service, track staff development, as well as provide a platform for Nigerians in the Diaspora to access information about the public service.”

According to her, the platform was unveiled at no cost to the Federal Government, adding that the PSIN had demonstrated that dreaming of transforming the civil service from cost to revenue generation centres could be realised through singular innovation.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of PSIN, Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, said, “The platform is populated with over 1,000 courses and has the capacity to take as many as may be required. The PSIN has developed e-learning passport to record the courses completed by any officer. This will also help to monitor the capacity building sessions completed by each officer at a glance.”