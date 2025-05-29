The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the suspicious death of a Nigerian man, Daniel Eheri, who reportedly died while in police custody in Luxembourg.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, NiDCOM said it was working closely with the Nigerian Embassy in Belgium, which has jurisdiction over Luxembourg, to uncover the circumstances surrounding Eheri’s death.

According to a petition submitted by the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, Daniel Eheri was arrested on February 10, 2025, while carrying food items.

He was confirmed dead less than 24 hours later.

The petition, titled “Case of an Extrajudicial Killing of a Nigerian by the Police Authority of Luxembourg,” was reportedly addressed to the NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and signed by the National Coordinator of the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, Mr. Sunday Adekolu.

The document raised alarm over the continued silence of Luxembourg authorities, stressing that no official cause of death has been communicated, despite multiple letters sent by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Belgium, Ambassador Obinna Chiedu Onowu.

The petition said in parts, “The late Eheri Daniel was a Nigerian with an untainted record in Luxembourg and a residence permit holder.

“To prevent a recurrence of such a dastardly act of inhumanity against our people here in Luxembourg, there must be transparency and justice in the handling of this case.

“The ambassador’s efforts were rebuffed, as there had been no official response to his letters on the matter.

“We, the Nigerian Community in Luxembourg, do hereby seek your urgent assistance on the matter, to put records in right perspectives, to persuade the Luxembourg Police Grand-Ducale into conducting autopsy on the remains of EHERI DANIEL, to sensitise the Luxembourg Police on matters that can be done to prevent a re-occurrence of such a dastardly act of inhumanity against our people here in Luxembourg in the future,” the petition added.

Reacting to the development, Dabiri-Erewa, described the case as “deeply troubling” and extended condolences to Eheri’s family and the Nigerian diaspora in Luxembourg.

“The Commission will work with the Nigerian Embassy in that country to demand for thorough investigation,” she said.