The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians and the international community that the country remains safe for residents and visitors, even as the United States ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff and their families from its embassy in Abuja.

While the US cited security concerns across 23 states, the Federal Government, on Thursday, insisted that Nigeria continues to maintain a stable security environment and urged citizens to remain calm.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Department of State authorised the departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from the US Embassy in Abuja, citing a deteriorating security situation across Nigeria.

The embassy also closed for visa appointments in Abuja, asking applicants to check their email for details on rescheduled appointments.

The statement posted on its website, however, said visa operations at U.S. Consulate General Lagos would continue.

It added that American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment.

In an updated travel advisory posted on its official X account, the department said that, effective April 8, 2026, Americans should reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping and civil unrest.

The advisory maintained Nigeria’s overall status at “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” while designating several states as “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

States listed under Level 4 include those in the Middle Belt and northern parts of Nigeria.

The advisory urged US citizens to avoid travel to Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Jigawa and northern Adamawa, due to terrorism, crime and kidnapping.

The department also highlighted Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states as high-risk areas due to unrest, crime and kidnapping.

In the southern and south-eastern regions, Americans were advised to avoid Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo and Rivers states — except Port Harcourt — over similar security concerns.

Altogether, about 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states are affected by varying levels of travel restrictions.

“The security situation in these states is unstable and unpredictable due to civil unrest, inter-communal violence, and armed crime, including kidnapping and roadside banditry,” the advisory said.

“On April 8, 2026, the Department of State authorised non-emergency US government employees and family members to leave the US Embassy Abuja due to the deteriorating security situation.

“Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping and inconsistent availability of healthcare services. Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning,” it added.

The advisory noted that violent crimes such as armed robbery, carjacking and kidnapping for ransom are widespread, adding that US citizens are often perceived as wealthy and may be targeted.

It also warned that terrorist attacks remained a threat nationwide, including in markets, shopping centres, hotels, places of worship and public gatherings.

The department further described healthcare services in Nigeria as limited and inconsistent, noting that medical facilities often fell short of US or European standards.

It urged US citizens considering travel to Nigeria to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme for updates, avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and establish personal safety measures, including “proof of life” protocols.

The Federal Government, however, assured Nigerians and the international community that the country remains secure and fully operational following a United States travel advisory urging non-emergency personnel to leave its embassy in Abuja.

The US Department of State cited a deteriorating security situation across Nigeria in its advisory, which also advised American citizens to reconsider travel to the country due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

In response, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement issued by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, said the advisory did not reflect the overall security situation in Nigeria.

Idris described the US decision as a precaution based on internal protocols rather than an indication of widespread insecurity.

The minister added, “While we acknowledge isolated security challenges in some areas, there is no general breakdown of law and order, and the vast majority of the country remains stable.”

He pointed to ongoing security operations across multiple regions, noting that coordinated military action, intelligence-led interventions, and closer inter-agency collaboration have produced measurable results.

“Our security agencies remain actively engaged in protecting lives and property, and the results of these efforts are increasingly evident,” he said, adding that these efforts had disrupted criminal networks, limited the activities of armed groups, and improved safety in vulnerable communities.

The minister also emphasised that Nigeria continues to welcome business, investment, and travel.

While recognising the right of other countries to issue travel advisories, Idris urged international partners to seek accurate and current information.

“We encourage our international partners to continuously engage with Nigerian authorities to obtain a more comprehensive and current understanding of the situation on the ground,” he said.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining security improvements, safeguarding citizens and visitors, and maintaining Nigeria as a safe and welcoming destination.

The latest advisory by the US embassy is not the first in Nigeria.

In October 2022, the United States Embassy in Abuja issued an updated travel advisory for Nigeria, citing a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Abuja.

The advisory warned U.S. citizens against travelling to the capital at that time and urged those already in the city to consider departing using available commercial options.

The notice followed a series of decisions by the U.S. Department of State.

On October 25, the Department authorised the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members from Abuja.

Two days later, on October 27, it ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees due to the same heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

As part of the measures announced, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja limited its operations to emergency assistance for American citizens, while the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos took over the provision of routine and emergency services.

U.S. citizens who were unable to secure commercial travel arrangements were advised to contact the consulate in Lagos for assistance.