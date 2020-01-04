FG not to rush troops withdrawal from troubled spots – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that withdrawal of the military from areas where peace had been restored would not be done hastily.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja.

He said the president gave the assurance while reacting to concerns and appeals from governors and community leaders over the proposed withdrawal of the military from the affected communities.

According to him, the withdrawals will be gradual and carefully planned, not abrupt or arbitrary to jeopardise the success already recorded by the military.

He said, “You don’t need to worry. We will not expose our people and their communities to harm or danger.

“The withdrawal is to allow the military to focus on its primary duty of defending the nation against external aggression. It is the duty of the police to handle internal security since Nigeria is not at war.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will support the police to provide internal security. When it is time to withdraw, nothing will be rushed,’’ he added.