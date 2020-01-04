Gov. Fintiri worries over rising Boko Haram attacks in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has condemned what he described as the rising spate of Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The terrorists had last Thursday night launched an attack on Michika town before they were repelled by the military.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Fintiri said, “We condemn in strong terms the resurgence of terrorist activities, more especially the attempted attack on some communities in Michika and Madagali which occurred on Thursday.

“We commend the gallantry exhibited by the military in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups who were able to repel the insurgents.

“We appeal for calm in the affected areas and also assure the people that the military is on top of the situation working in their interest.”

Meawhile, normalcy is gradually returning to Michika town. Many residents that abandoned their houses during the incursion have started returning home.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many residents fled their houses during the Thursday night attack to take refuge in the bush and surrounding hills.

The Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State Chapter, who is also the holder of the traditional title, Ubandoma of Michika, Mr. Stephen Maduwa, said things were back to normal and people were returning home.

Maduwa said he was yet to get any information of any civilian casualty. “We are still assessing the casualty situation, and so far, I am not aware of any civilian killed or injured but we saw the dead body of one insurgent.

“From all indications, the insurgents were here to steal food and there is a truck they abandoned with food items and two motorcycles,” Maduwa said.

“Some of us ran to villages like Bazza, Husara and Uba. I am just returning to Michika from Uba with my family,” said a man, who simply identified himself as Ali Carpenter. Another resident, Mr Sini John, said about 20 of them took refuge on the hill.

“It was a terrible experience with the harsh harmattan weather.

Some people were bold and went back home when the shooting subsided and it was clear that the insurgents had withdrawn, many of us, however, decided to remain on the hill till this morning; it is better than going back to face another surprise,” John said.