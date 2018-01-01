First Baby of the Year: Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), with Mrs. Otunowu Idowu, and her baby first to be delivered yesterday at the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) dancing with the former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo (right) and the state’s Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji after the governor was conferred with the Chieftancy tittle of “Ochili Ozua Gburugburu Iwollo Omasi Kingdom” during the Civic Reception in honour of his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor by Iwollo community, yesterday.
December 30, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (4th left); his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (3rd left); Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor (middle); his wife, Nnenna (3rd right); children and the officiating priests and Reverend Sisters, during the Thanksgiving Mass/ Reception in honour of Dr. Uzor by Iwollo Community, held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ezeagu L.G.A, yesterday.
December 29, 2017