First Baby of the Year: Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), with Mrs. Otunowu Idowu, and her baby first to be delivered yesterday at the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left), with the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah (left); Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Onaga (2nd right); and his counterpart from Catholic Diocese of Awgu, Most Rev. John Okoye, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.