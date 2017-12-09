Germany losing trust in U.S, forming alliance with Russia – Scholar

Germany is losing trust in the United States and forming an alliance with Russia since Berlin and Moscow have natural affinities, according to E. Michael Jones, an American scholar and political analyst in Indiana.

Jones, a writer, former professor, media commentator and the current editor of the Culture Wars magazine, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Friday while commenting on a statement by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Gabriel recently stated that the relationship with the US will never be the same again, and specifically said even after US President Donald Trump leaves the White House.

He delivered a stark warning over new US approach to international relations during a speech to foreign policy experts on Tuesday.

“The US no longer sees the world as a global community, but as a fighting arena where everyone has to seek their own advantage,” Gabriel reportedly told the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

“Germany can no longer simply react to US policy but must establish its own position… even after Trump leaves the White House, relations with the US will never be the same,” he said.

Jones told Press TV that Gabriel is right. “I think what we are seeing is a huge shift in the diplomatic and geopolitical tectonic plates right now.”

“The basis for Anglo American foreign policy for the past 100 years has been the Mackinder theory, which basically says that the island nations like England and the United States have to prevent any alliances of significance on the Eurasian landmass,” he said, referring to John Mackinder’s article headlined The Geographical Pivot of History.

Mackinder (1861 – 1947) was an English geographer, academic, politician, who is regarded as one of the founding fathers of both geopolitics and geo-strategy.

“Now that Germany is losing confidence in the United States as sharing its ideals, you will see pressure on them to join with Russia. This is the alliance that led to WWI. This is the natural affinities that these two countries have, because Germany has the technological expertise and no energy, and Russia has a lot of energy and needs German technology,” the analyst said.

“So I think the minister is right. I think what you are seeing is a huge change in the geopolitical landscape,” he noted.