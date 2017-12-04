Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State congratulating the newly elected Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Barr. Fidelis Ani and his wife, Ifeoma, during the swearing in ceremony of the 17 Council Chairmen and their Deputies at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.

Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (2nd right); the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi (2nd left); and the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Augustine Nnamani, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 17 local government chairmen in the state at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, on Monday
December 4, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left) with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele (right); Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba (left); bouquet bearers, others, during the University’s 47th Convocation Lecture delivered by Mr. Emefiele at the Nsukka Campus, yesterday.
November 30, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the National Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus (2nd right); former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (2nd left) and Rt. Hon. Augustine Okpara (3rd left), others, after Prince Secondus addressed the state’s delegates to the December 9 National Convention, in Enugu, yesterday.
November 28, 2017