Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State congratulating the newly elected Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Barr. Fidelis Ani and his wife, Ifeoma, during the swearing in ceremony of the 17 Council Chairmen and their Deputies at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.

December 4, 2017 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (3rd left) with the Corporate Affairs Director of Uniliver Nigeria PLC, Solomidayo George (2nd left), and other staff of the company during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.