Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when members of the national leadership of the party paid a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), being received by the Nkanu West Local Government chairman, Mr. Henry Okenwa (right), his wife, Ifeoma (2nd right); and the bouquet bearer, Miss Uchenna Praise Okenwa (3rd right), during the flag off of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s medical outreach for the year at Nkanu, Enugu State, yesterday.
January 18, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (right); state chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (2nd left) and his counterpart from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe during the worker’s New Year Prayer Rally at the State Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday.
January 16, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd left); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (2nd right); State’s Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (2nd left); GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Gen. Adamu Abubarkar (3rd right); Commander, Air-Force Base, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Okon Akpassa (right); Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi, during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Cerebration at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.
January 15, 2018