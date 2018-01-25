Gov. Ugwuanyi one of best governors in Nigeria – PDP BoT Chairman

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jubril Walid has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as one of the best governors in Nigeria.

The PDP BOT chairman who applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his giant strides in the state especially in the areas of infrastructure, peace and wellbeing of the people, added that the governor is “a true party man” who has brought enormous goodwill to the PDP in the state.

Senator Walid spoke when he accompanied the National Leadership of the PDP, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to the Enugu residence of the late founding father of the party and former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme on a condolence visit to the family.

He commended the governor for the warm reception accorded the party leaders in Enugu and the mobilization of party members, saying the party is highly impressed and delighted with the gesture.

“When we landed at the Airport, I saw a mammoth crowd of our party members. I whispered to Senator Wabara, I said look at this man (governor), look at the state. With the short notice PDP has covered everywhere in this state, which is the pride we have.

“On behalf of BOT, I congratulate you (Ugwuanyi) for what you are doing for our party. You are a true party man. You are not a dictator in any way and so, the entire BOT give you a salute”, the BOT Chairman said.

Expressing his condolences to the Ekwueme family, Senator Walid extolled the leadership virtues of the late statesman, recalling his encounter with him as a promoter of peace and national unity as well as “a man of honour and integrity worthy of emulation by all of us”.

He added that Dr. Ekwueme was “very simple and a true Nigerian”, saying: “I join my National Chairman and Nigerians in condoling with your entire family over his death”.

Speaking, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Secondus, also condoled with the Ekwueme family over the death of their husband and father, describing him as a peace-maker, nationalist, one of the greatest democrats in the country and a highly respected founding leader of the PDP , who displayed maturity and integrity and made sacrifices for the progress of the party.

Prince Secondus said that the country, PDP and the Igbo nation in particular have lost a great son and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

The party promised to take active part in the funeral programmes “till he is buried”.

Responding on behalf of the family, Ekwueme’s daughter, Mrs. Chika Onyemelukwe, appreciated the PDP for the visit and for honouring her father, saying that his heart was with the party.

She disclosed that Ekwueme was a man who cherished and stood by the PDP’s ideals of discipline, internal democracy and supremacy, stressing that “my dad will be happy if these ideals are maintained”.