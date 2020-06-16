Gov. Ugwuanyi orders total overhaul of Agbani General Hospital

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Monday, gave a marching order for the total overhaul of the existing facilities in General Hospital Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area.

Gov. Ugwuanyi gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital to inspect the ongoing completion of the new structure as well as the state of the existing facilities.

The governor who met the member representing Nkanu East/West federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, the member representing Nkanu West in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu, the Council Chairman, Chief Nwabueze Nnamani, and the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, in the hospital, disclosed that his administration will deploy the essential materials and manpower to ensure the full operation of the facility in line with its resolve to upgrade health facilities in the state for the wellbeing of the people.

He also inspected the ongoing massive reconstruction of the Colliery Hospital Enugu and construction of new structures at the hospital, now designated as an Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre.

It would be recalled that his administration, last week, awarded multiple contracts for massive construction and rehabilitation of health facilities across the state, including seven (7) new Primary Health Care Centres in 7 LGAs, rehabilitation of 34 health facilities across the 17 LGAs, and upgrade and rehabilitation of General Hospital Ogrute, Enugu Ezike and Nsukka District Hospital, among others.